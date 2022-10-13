United States
Everlane
The Utility Barrel Pant
$98.00$78.40
At Everlane
The shape of things to come. Made of lightweight cotton twill with just a touch of stretch, the Utility Barrel Pant is complete with a waist-nipping high rise, a cool curved leg, and an easy cropped length. Plus, it has utilitarian details, like accent stitching and patch pockets for a craftsman-inspired look. Model Model is 5′9″, wearing a size 6 Materials 98% Organic Cotton, 2% Elastane