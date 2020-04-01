Girlfriend Collective

The Unitard

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Girlfriend Collective

Heart eyes. The only compressive unitard you will ever need, made from 36 recycled water bottles for all your yoga, pilates, and looking cute needs. It's like your favorite cami and coziest leggings had a baby. Made from recycled water bottles, our Compressive fabric contains 79% RPET and 21% spandex. To take care of it, machine wash cold with like colors and line dry flat. Learn more.