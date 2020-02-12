Delphine Dryden

The Unicorn (escape, #1)

Delia and Daniel have a picture-perfect life. They like their jobs. They love their house. Everything is coming up roses . . . but in private, they'd rather have the thorns. Their recent forays into kink have brought them closer than ever, but there's still something missing, and they can't quite work it out.Mara knows what she's missing: a significant other. She tried vanilla, and it was a total bust. But when she and her last girlfriend took things out of the kink club and into the "real" world, they fizzled. Even their friendship is on the rocks now. Mara feels like a lost stray, looking for a forever home.When the three of them meet up at the brand-new club Escape, their connection is instant. And surprising&mdash,none of them were expecting more than a few hot nights. But now they might be ready to bring their kinky threesome into the light of day and build a life together.