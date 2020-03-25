Lab to Beauty

The Ultra Lush Body Butter

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At iWorld Shopping Center

Plumped up mega-moisturizer with hyaluronic hydration for luminous skin Lab-tested to ensure purity and potency *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. THE FORMULA - Aqua, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Glycerin, Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Organic Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Organic Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Organic Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens (Geranium) Oil, Abies Sibiricia (Fir) Needle Oil, Cetearyl Glucoside, Salvia Hispanica (Chia) Seed Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (Vitamin C), Hyaluronic Acid (Vegan), CBD Hemp Extract, Organic Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Cyamopsis Tetragonoloba (Guar) Gum, Xanthan Gum, Glyceryl Caprylate, Caprylhydroxamic Acid. THE FEEL - Thick, rich and ultra smooth. THE TRANSFORMATION - Deeply moisturizes and nourishes your skin with rich botanical butters and oils + hyaluronic hydration. Protects and replenishes and leaves skin luminous. THE APPLICATION - Following bath/shower, massage desired amount gently into slightly damp skin. Use throughout the day for skin in need of extra attention. THE AROMATIC - Invigorating Rosemary Mint All Lab to Beauty CBD products are infused with non-GMO, hemp derived, pure isolate crystalline cannabidiol. Our CBD is THC free and non-psychoactive.