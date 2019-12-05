Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Tarte
The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide For The Beauty-obsessed In Your Life
£70.00
£39.96
Buy Now
Review It
At QVC
Tarte Gift & Glam Shape Tape Colour Collection
Need a few alternatives?
BH Cosmetics
Bh Cosmetics Modern Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
$13.99
from
Target
BUY
e.l.f
E.l.f 18 Hit Wonders Eyeshadow Palette
$14.00
from
Target
BUY
Tarte
Tarteist Pro Amazonian Clay Palette
$49.00
from
Tarte
BUY
promoted
KKW BEAUTY
Sooo Fire Eyeshadow Palette
$45.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Tarte
promoted
Tarte
Lip Ornaments Lip Gloss Set
$28.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tarte
Shape Tape Concealer With Sponge
$27.00
from
QVC
BUY
Tarte
Shape Tape Contour Concealer
$27.00
$19.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tarte
Sex Kitten Eyeliner
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
promoted
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Holiday 5 Piece Lip Set
$30.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
Morphe
39l Hit The Lights Artistry Palette
$42.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
Tarte
Lip Ornaments Lip Gloss Set
$28.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
MAC
Taste Of Stardom Mini Lipstick Kit
$74.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted