Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Philip Kingsley
The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide For The Beauty-obsessed In Your Life
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
Little Wonders
Need a few alternatives?
Moroccanoil
Hair Treatment Original, 3.4 Oz
$44.00
$27.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Olaplex
No.6 Bond Smoother
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Bumble and bumble
Bb. Sleigh, Belle Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Set
C$43.93
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Olaplex
Holiday Hair Fix
C$79.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Philip Kingsley
Philip Kingsley
Philip Kingsley Swimcap Water Resistant Mask
£19.00
£16.14
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Philip Kingsley
Elasticizer
£67.00
from
Marks & Spencer
BUY
Philip Kingsley
Swimcap Cream
$28.00
from
Philip Kingsley
BUY
Philip Kingsley
Flaky/itchy Scalp Shampoo
£11.00
from
Philip Kingsley
BUY
More from Hair Care
L'Oreal Paris
Total Repair Extreme Emergency Recovery Mask
C$8.27
from
Target
BUY
TRESemmé
Moisture Rich With Vitamin E Conditioner
C$21.39
from
Walmart
BUY
SheaMoisture
Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo
C$15.15
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Nexxus
Emergencee Repair Rebalancing Shampoo
C$26.35
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted