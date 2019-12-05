Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Jo Malone
The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide For The Beauty-obsessed In Your Life
£48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jo Malone
Orange Bitters Home Candle
Need a few alternatives?
Homesick
Homesick Scented Candle, Nighttime Slumber
$40.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Boy Smells
Purple Kush Scented Candle
$34.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Diptyque
Protective Pine Candle, 70g
£30.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Cire Trudon
Marie-antoinette Decorative Candle
$130.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Jo Malone
Jo Malone
'wood Sage & Sea Salt' Home Candle
$67.00
from
Cos Bar
BUY
Jo Malone
Lime Basil & Mandarin Solid Scent
£14.00
from
Jo Malone
BUY
Jo Malone
Black Cedarwood & Juniper Cologne
£47.00
from
Jo Malone
BUY
Jo Malone
Salted Caramel
£55.00
from
Jo Loves
BUY
More from Décor
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Wink Trinket Tray, Black & White
$19.41
from
Amazon
BUY
Main Event
Felt Letter Board
$21.87
from
Amazon
BUY
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Now House Jonathan Adler Chroma Decanter
$58.00
from
Amazon
BUY
CHP
Chp Ceramic Vase (set Of 3)
$23.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted