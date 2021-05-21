Andie Swim

Medium Bottom Coverage Maximum Bust Support Medium Leg Cut We all want our Baywatch moment. If you're slow-motion jogging on the beach or frantically running after your toddler, the Tulum’s cross back straps support you. removable soft cups UPF 50+ sun protection Our most compressive fabric, Ribbed fabric is supportive enough for high-impact swims and soft enough for all-day wear. Fabric Content: 90% nylon, 10% spandex Rinse in cold water immediately after wearing to remove some chlorine, saltwater, sunscreen and/or natural body oils. Hand-wash your suits in cold water with a gentle laundry detergent or hand soap. Do not bleach, iron, or tumble dry. Lay Flat to Dry. Hang drying can stretch out your suit. Laying flat to dry gives the fabric a chance to reshape. For super-suit longevity, pre-rinse your Andie in fresh water before diving into the pool or ocean. Salt, chlorine, and other particles cling to dry suits, so jumping in some clean water before your day at the beach/pool/park help maintain swimsuit fibers. Please note that there may be shipping delays due to carriers' COVID-19 safety precautions. Orders are fulfilled within 4 business days of order placement. From the date of fulfillment, orders placed with standard shipping typically take an additional 3-7 business days to arrive within the US. Expedited shipping options are only available within the US and only move/deliver on business days (Monday - Friday). For same-day fulfillment, you must place your order before 1 pm ET. Express Shipping (FedEx) takes 2 business days from the fulfillment date. Overnight Shipping (FedEx) takes 1 business day from the fulfillment date. Shipping options for international orders are detailed at checkout. If you are ordering from outside the US, it's best to order an Andie a few weeks before you need it!