Kina & Tam

The Tulip Vest

£48.51

Buy Now Review It

At Kina & Tam

- A super cute mini vest featuring tulips! - Made from cotton and acrylic - Short and semi-cropped fit - V-neck - Please kindly measure yourself against the measurements provided before buying. Measurements may differ by 2-3cm Sizing Chart: Size (cm) Bust Length One Size 124 48