Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Maude
The Tub Kit
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Maude
The tub kit features soak bath salts in scent no. 1, and bath, our coconut milk bath. Made for solo or partner soaks, these hand-harvested blends infuse water with nourishing vitamins and minerals.
Need a few alternatives?
Glossier
The Skincare Set
$40.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Differin
Gel Acne Treatment
C$19.83
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Jillian Dempsey
Gold Sculpting Bar
$195.00
from
goop
BUY
REN Clean Skincare
Ready Steady Glow Aha Tonic
£10.00
from
Planet Organic
BUY
More from Maude
Maude
The Solo Kit
$82.00
$75.00
from
Maude
BUY
Maude
Rise
$12.00
from
Maude
BUY
Maude
Oil
$35.00
from
Maude
BUY
Maude
Soak No. 1
$18.00
from
Maude
BUY
More from Skin Care
The Body Shop
Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Face Mask
C$28.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
Herbivore
Brighten Pineapple Enzyme + Gemstone Instant Glow Mask
C$63.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Dr. Hauschka
Revitalizing Mask
C$63.50
from
Dr. Hauschka
BUY
Aesop
Parsley Seed Facial Cleansing Masque
C$60.00
from
Aesop
BUY
