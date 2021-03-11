Laura Lee Guhrke

The Truth About Love And Dukes: Dear Lady Truelove

C$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Indigo

about USA Today bestselling author Laura Lee Guhrke’s continues her Victorian-era historical series with the tale of an affair gone wrong—and a second act for true love. Henry, Duke of Torquil, wouldn’t be caught reading the wildly popular “Dear Lady Truelove” column, but when its advice causes his mother to embark on a scandalous elopement, an outraged Henry decides the author of this tripe must be stopped before she can ruin any more lives. Though Lady Truelove’s identity is a closely guarded secret, Henry has reason to suspect the publisher of the notorious column, beautiful and provoking Irene Deverill, is also its author. For Irene, it’s easy to advise others to surrender to passion, but when she meets the Duke of Torquil, she soon learns that passion comes at a price. When one impulsive, spur-of-the-moment kiss pulls her into a scorching affair with Henry, it could destroy her beloved newspaper, her career, and her independence. But in the duke’s arms, surrender is so, so sweet . . .