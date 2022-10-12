Belif

The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb

$38.00 $26.60

Buy Now Review It

A comforting moisturizing cream that provides skin with intense hydration, leaving it supple, smooth, and deeply nourished. Provides dry, flaky, and dull skin with intense 26-hour hydration, leaving it supple, smooth, and deeply nourished. Apply as needed to face and neck. Can be used morning and night. For a midday moisture boost, tap gently onto skin. Product Description The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb is a comforting moisture cream that provides the skin with intense, soothing hydration. Clinically tested to provide up to 26 hours of moisture, this uniquely indulgent formula leaves skin soft, supple, and deeply moisturized. This formula contains a blend of apothecary herbs, including comfrey leaf, a powerful hydrating agent. The cushiony cream format is designed to 'burst' when applied, releasing a flood of moisture onto skin, and then absorb completely without stickiness for a healthy, smooth, supple appearance. Apply as needed to face and neck. Can be used morning and night. For a midday moisture boost, tap gently onto skin. Can be used on top of makeup. Can be used as a five-minute emergency moisture mask, apply generously to skin and tissue off. Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Cyclohexasiloxane, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Dipropylene Glycol, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, 1,2-Hexanediol, Bis-PEG-18 Methyl Ether Dimethyl Silane, Triethylhexanoin, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, PEG-40 Stearate, Saccharomyces/Viscum Album (Mistletoe) Ferment Extract, Lactobacillus/Soybean Ferment Extract, Saccharomyces/Imperata Cylindrica Root Ferment Extract, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteayl Olivate, Sorbitan Olivate, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Sorbitan Stearate, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Dimethicone, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Poncirus Trifoliata Fruit Extract, Panthenol, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Nepeta Cataria Extract, Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Leaf Extract, Baptisia Tinctoria Root Extract, Stellaria Media (Chickweed) Extract, Alchemilla Vulgaris Leaf Extract, Viola Tricolor Extract, Rosa Damascena Flower Extract, Spiraea Ulmaria Flower Extract, Althaea Officinalis Root Extract, Symphytum Officinale Leaf Extract, Trifolium Pratense (Clover) Flower Extract, Achillea Millefolium Flower Extract, Euphrasia Officinalis Extract, Thuja Occidentalis Leaf Extract, Menyanthes Trifoliata Leaf Extract, Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Extract, Chelidonium Majus Extract, Urea, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Glycosyl Trehalose, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Carbomer, Xanthan Gum, Trisodium EDTA, Tromethamine, Frgrance, Citronnellol, Limonene. Napiers Original Formula. Napiers Moisture Formula. Fragrances of Natural Origin. Brand Story The undisputed authority in hydration. belif combines time-trusted apothecary herbs and modern skin science to create effective skincare solutions