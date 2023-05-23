Madewell

The Transport Tote: Straw Edition

$88.50 $68.60

Madewell

Our signature tote bag gets a summertime makeover in airy natural straw. Here it is by the numbers: 10 1/2 inch strap drop that's long enough to sling over your shoulder, but short enough to hold as a top handle. 1 sturdy lining so your pens and hair pins won't slip through. 1 interior side zip pocket to keep your keys, phone and wallet at the ready. 24: the number of hours in a day that this bag is ready for the beach. How often you'll reach for it? 500 gazillion times. Straw. Interior zip pocket. 13 3/4"H x 14"W x 6 1/4"D. Import.