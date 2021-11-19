Madewell

The Transport Bucket Bag

$168.00 $104.65

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Like a sister to our signature Medium Transport Tote, this minimalist bucket bag in gets-even-better-with-age leather is the perfect size to carry everything you need on a daily basis and then some. With an adjustable shoulder strap and zippered main compartment—plus interior and exterior pockets for keeping your smaller stuff handy—you'll be getting compliments every time you use it. Made of semi vegetable-tanned leather with a softly worn waxed finish that deepens into a distinctive patina. Please note: As it is made of a natural material, each bag varies slightly in texture and color. Do Well: Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry.