The Transgender Issue: An Argument For Justice – Shon Faye

Description 'Monumental and utterly convincing - crystal clear in its understanding of how the world should be' Judith Butler 'This book feels like a moment. It's heartfelt but analytical, in-depth and utterly humane. A landmark piece of work' Sinead Gleeson 'If you're sick of seeing people's humanity reduced to cannon fodder for the culture war, read this book' Ash Sarkar Trans people in Britain today have become a culture war 'issue'. Despite making up less than one per cent of the country's population, they are the subjects of a toxic and increasingly polarized 'debate' which generates reliable controversy for newspapers and talk shows. This media frenzy conceals a simple fact: that we are having the wrong conversation, a conversation in which trans people themselves are reduced to a talking point and denied a meaningful voice. In this powerful new book, Shon Faye reclaims the idea of the 'transgender issue' to uncover the reality of what it means to be trans in a transphobic society. In doing so, she provides a compelling, wide-ranging analysis of trans lives from youth to old age, exploring work, family, housing, healthcare, the prison system and trans participation in the LGBTQ+ and feminist communities, in contemporary Britain and beyond. The Transgender Issue is a landmark work that signals the beginning of a new, healthier conversation about trans life. It is a manifesto for change, and a call for justice and solidarity between all marginalized people and minorities. Trans liberation, as Faye sees it, goes to the root of what our society is and what it could be; it offers the possibility of a more just, free and joyful world for all of us. 'An inspiring call for coalition. This book is a game-changer' Owen Jones 'A clear, intelligent, experience-based explanation of why the scapegoating of trans people must stop' Sarah Schulman