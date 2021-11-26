Everlane

A premium organic sweatpant—made for the track ahead. Featuring an elastic waistband, an easy high rise, handy side pockets, and a relaxed wide leg, the Track Wide-Leg Pant has a signature look that will stand the test of time. Plus, it’s made of custom-developed, organic french terry, which gives it a premium feel without the luxury markup. Like everything in our Track collection, this sweatpant is certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). This certification takes over a year to account for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn to the dyehouses, mills, factories, and printers.