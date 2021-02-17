Everlane

The Track Jogger

$58.00

A premium organic sweatpant—made for the track ahead. Featuring an elastic waistband, an easy high rise, handy side pockets, and a relaxed tapered leg, the Track Jogger has a signature look that will stand the test of time. Plus, it’s made of custom-developed, organic french terry, which gives it a premium feel without the luxury markup. Like everything in our Track collection, this sweatpant is certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). This certification takes over a year to account for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn to the dyehouses, mills, factories, and printers. Looking for more Track styles? Shop the collection and make it a set.