invisibobble

The Traceless Hair Ring Original

$7.95

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Invisibobble Traceless Hair Ring Original puts an end to all hair tying problems. Simple, traceless, avoids headaches and split - ends, no - soaking, and anti - allergic. It is the knight in spiral armor. Whether you aim for a hygienic and firm grip, a comfortable ponytail for a cozy evening, or a modern and fun up - do, the Invisibobble Traceless Hair Ring Original is there to offer a helping hand.