Farm Rio

The Toucan’s Garden Embroidered Dres

$385.00 $308.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

A delicate-yet-bold way to dress in happiness! The Toucan’s Garden Embroidered Dress is what you need to have the best season ever: it features a cozy fit, and the lace detailing turns this dress into a wear-on-repeat fave. Besides that, you’ll also love the flowy, bold skirt to follow the sun all around (fresh shoes are invited too!).