Olive & June

The Tool Box

$42.00 $33.60

Buy Now Review It

At Olive & June

Must-have tools that make at-home manis easier than ever. Inside The Tool Box 7-piece set, you’ll find: our Nail Polish Remover Pot to erase old polish and prep nails, a Clean-Up Brush for easy touch-ups, a flat-edge Nail Clipper, dual-grit Nail File, Buffer Cube for shaping and smoothing, The Poppy universal polish bottle handle, and nourishing Cuticle Serum with cactus flower.