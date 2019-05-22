These timeless trousers strike the perfect balance between wide-leg and slim-fitting. Crafted from a lightweight, easy-care twill, the Tinsley allows for perfect ease of movement. A smooth waistband sits above the hips, and side pockets offer just the place to stash your keys. The curtained waistband is borrowed from traditional men’s suiting pants to offer crisp structure. Pair these trousers with the Collins blazer for a full suit. Bonus: These pants have a generous hem allowance, so you can tailor them to the length that works best for you.
Machine-washable