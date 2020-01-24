Pinsanity

The Timeless Art Of Seduction Enamel Lapel Pin

This exquisite pin is made in the hard enamel cloisonné style, leaving a smooth finish and a jewelry-like shine. Inspired by the great Seinfeld episode "The Package", this collector pin represents not just the intense yearning of the character George Costanza, but also the George Costanza that exists deep within us all. When people see you proudly wearing this testament to the timeless art of seduction on your lapel, they will shout that you are a Loverboy!