Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Ann Taylor
The Tie Waist Wide Ankle Pant
$119.00
$71.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Ann Taylor
Need a few alternatives?
Karen Millen
Plus Size Tailored Crepe Mono Floral Slim Leg Pants
BUY
$190.40
$238.00
KAREN MILLEN
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love A&f Harper Tailored Premium Crepe Pant
BUY
$85.00
$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Reformation
Taryn Two Piece
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Whistles
Rita Luxe Elasticated Trouser
BUY
$108.50
$259.00
Whistles
More from Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor
The Tie Waist Wide Ankle Pant
BUY
$71.40
$119.00
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor
Smocked Raglan Sleeve Flare Midi Dress
BUY
$39.88
$169.00
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor
The Mid Rise Wide Leg Cargo Jean
BUY
$90.30
$129.00
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor
The High Rise Pleated Wide Leg Pant In Textured Drape
BUY
$90.30
$129.00
Ann Taylor
More from Pants
Karen Millen
Plus Size Tailored Crepe Mono Floral Slim Leg Pants
BUY
$190.40
$238.00
KAREN MILLEN
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love A&f Harper Tailored Premium Crepe Pant
BUY
$85.00
$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Reformation
Taryn Two Piece
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Whistles
Rita Luxe Elasticated Trouser
BUY
$108.50
$259.00
Whistles
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted