Summersalt x Tanya Taylor

The Tie Backflip

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Summersalt

The Details This limited-edition style from the Summersalt x Tanya Taylor collaboration features Tanya Taylor's best-selling, hand-painted prints with a sleek silhouette for a timeless look with a wink. A deep plunge in front and a stunning open back guarantee you'll look (and feel!) amazing from any angle. The Fit Boob Support: Built-in soft cups for extra coverage Details: Adjustable, tie straps Compression: Our signature fabric and construction makes for the perfect, secure fit Composition: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane Fit tip: Swimwear should fit snug when dry