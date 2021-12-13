Deiji Studios

The Tie Back Checked Pyjamas

$195.00

At Browns

These blue Deiji Studios The Tie Back checked pyjamas are crafted from organic cotton and designed for a loose fit. The shirt features a round neck, front button fastenings, puff sleeves with dropped shoulders and gathered detail at the back with side seam ties. The matching shorts boast an elasticated waist. We used to love sleep because it's a time machine for breakfast, but now we adore it for another reason. It means it's time to put on our Deiji Studios pyjamas.