This is the inflatable whirlpool spa that soothes muscles using 105 high-powered jets and a 2,040-watt heater. It generates a therapeutic bubbling spa that relaxes muscles in 104° F water and accommodates up to three people. The spa is made from triple laminate PVC that resists punctures and has a durable I-beam structure that provides added rigidity. It holds 181 gallons of water and inflates in minutes via the integrated air blower. With an easy-to-use digital control panel, built-in filtration system, and dual heating technology that increases water temperature by 3.6° F an hour. Includes two filters, floor protector, and locking insulated cover. Outdoor use only. AC plug. Gray. Inflated 27 1/2" H x 65" Diam. (74 lbs.)