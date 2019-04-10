Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Everlane

The Thong

$12.00
At Everlane
An everyday pair—without the pinching. Made of breathable Supima cotton, our thong is soft and lightweight for a barely-there feel. Minimal coverage. Maximum comfort.
Featured in 1 story
Butt-Flossers Confess: These Are The Best Thongs
by Emily Ruane