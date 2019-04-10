Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Everlane
The Thong
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
An everyday pair—without the pinching. Made of breathable Supima cotton, our thong is soft and lightweight for a barely-there feel. Minimal coverage. Maximum comfort.
Featured in 1 story
Butt-Flossers Confess: These Are The Best Thongs
by
Emily Ruane
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
