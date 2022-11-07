Rebecca Yarros

The Things We Leave Unfinished

Prepare to fall in love with this heart-stoppingly romantic TikTok sensation that everyone's talking about: 'A true timeless masterpiece. A book that will resonate in your soul and be long remembered' 'I'm all cried out. Rebecca Yarros shook me with that twist I didn't see coming' 'I've never read anything like this and I don't think I ever will again. This is a love story for the ages' 'Scarlett and Jameson have my entire heart, I love them' ------------------- Two sworn enemies. One unfinished manuscript. The love story of a lifetime... When Georgia Stanton discovers that her late grandmother, Scarlett, the infamous romance author, didn't get the chance to finish her last book, she is determined to share her story. But first, it needs to be written. Enter Noah Harrison, the bestselling and most charismatic romance author of his generation. When Georgia meets him, she is distraught - athough he's charming and handsome, there's nothing beneath the surface. But as they start working together, Georgia begins to see that there might be more to Noah than meets the eye. Together, they realize that Scarlett was saving the greatest love story of all until last - her own. While serving in World War Two, she fell in love with the handsome and enigmatic pilot, Jameson. But are Georgia and Noah about to discover that not all love stories have a happy ending...? Perfect for fans of Colleen Hooever and Nicholas Sparks, The Things We Leave Unfinished is an epic and sweeping romance about the sacrifices we make for love and the endings we don't want to see coming...