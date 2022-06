The Terry Serena

$178.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kule

Behind the Seams Our tennis-inspired terry romper, named for the one and only, is the fashion statement of Spring. This sleeveless, zip-up onesie looks great with sneakers and our Tennis Club socks, with a sweater wrapped around your shoulders. 83% Cotton | 17% Polyester KULE Brand Taping on Hem Machine Washable Made in Portugal