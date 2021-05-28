Smile Makers

The Tennis Pro Ergonomic G-spot Vibrator

Unlock toe-curling orgasms with this elegantly contoured internal vibrator. Its pleasure technology has been optimized to deliver powerful and smooth vibrations for a sensual massage. Its angled and rounded head organically targets your erogenous area for mind-blowing G-spot stimulation. Discover the pleasure of blended orgasms. SIZE: 15.3cm x 3cm x 4.2cm