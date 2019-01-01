Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Smile Makers
The Tennis Coach
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
The Tennis Coach, an easy-to-use vibrator specially designed to hit the G-spot, that will surely teach you a lesson or two. Intended for internal and external use alone or with a partner.
Featured in 1 story
27 Tiny Gifts That Leave A
Big
Impression
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Braven
Braven 805
$199.99
from
Braven
BUY
DETAILS
Accessorize
Pineapple Rubber Phone Case Iphone 5
$19.50
from
Accessorize
BUY
DETAILS
Spikeball
Spikeball 3 Ball Kit
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Kodak
Mini Shot Wireless Instant Digital Camera
$129.99
$119.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Smile Makers
DETAILS
Smile Makers
The Frenchman
£39.95
from
Smile Makers
BUY
DETAILS
Smile Makers
The Tennis Coach
£39.95
from
Smile Makers
BUY
DETAILS
Smile Makers
The Surfer
$34.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
DETAILS
Meco
Desktop Vacuum
$13.99
$9.93
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
TaoTronics
Noise Canceling Headphones
$69.99
$59.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Apple
Apple Ipad (wi-fi, 32gb) - Gold (latest Model)
$327.94
$249.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Toshiba
43-inch 4k Ultra Hd Smart Led Tv - Fire Tv Edition
$330.00
$229.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted