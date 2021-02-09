United States
Everlane
The Teddy Wool Blend Crew Neck Sweater
$88.00$43.97
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details The coziest sweater ever. Made of premium Italian yarn, the Teddy Crew Neck Sweater has the look and feel of elevated knitwear with a crazy-soft, snuggly texture. Complete with an easy cropped length, a wider neckline, and a slightly nipped waist, it’s so cozy, you might even fall asleep standing up. Fit: this style fits true to size. - Crew neck - Long sleeves - Ribbed trim throughout - Wool blend teddy construction - Approx. 22" length (size S) - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 65% Extra Fine Merino Wool, 35% Polyamide Care Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry, or dry clean