Wilfred Free

The Teddy Crop Jacket

$178.00
At Aritzia
This cute, cropped jacket is the definition of cozy. Highly textural teddy fabric is next-level plush while a soft filling and a draft-busting collar double down on the warm factor.
We've Found The Perfect Coat For Petite Girls
by Rebekkah Easley