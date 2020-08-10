United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
THE TECH BAR
The Tech Bar At All-in-one Uv Light Sanitiser Box
£79.95
At Selfridges & Co.
Throughout the day, you’ll often catch us with our phones in our hands (there’s no judgement here, ok?). Yep, and that’s why techBAR whipped up the AT all-in-one UV light sanitiser box. Kitted out to destroy bacteria (thanks to the SGS Certified rate of 99.99%), it also wirelessly charges your smart device in the process. What’s more, it’s all set with two mode of sanitisation and an internal aroma diffuser function, too.