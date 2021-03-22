TidyboyBerlin

The Tb.7.1 – Clothes Ladder

$172.84

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

The TB.7.1 - 100% Handmade in our carpentry in Berlin. This is our new and novel clothes ladder. Each round bar slides through one of leg and then screws into the adjacent leg. This enables one to slide the legs across the round bars, which in turn gives you various possibilities for how the ladder will sit. As you can see from the photos, it is the same ladder, but the function and aesthetic can be altered to suit the customers preference. Available finishes: Oak Light (pics 1,2,3) Oak Gold (pics 4,5) White Multiplex (pics 6,7) Black Multiplex (pic 8) Walnut (pics 9,) Dimensions: Height: 178cm Width: 50cm Depth: 40cm We offer a 1 year guarantee