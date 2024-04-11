Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Jenny Bird
The Taurus Zodiac Pendant Necklace
$160.00
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jenny Bird
Need a few alternatives?
New Look
Silver Velvet Heart Pendant Choker Necklace
BUY
£5.99
New Look
Prya
Birth-year Necklace (custom)
BUY
£24.00
£32.00
Prya
Scraffs
Star T Bar Chain Necklace
BUY
£28.00
Etsy
ASOS DESIGN
Mid Length Cord Necklace With Red Puff Heart
BUY
£9.00
ASOS
More from Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
The Bangle Bundle
BUY
$313.50
$418.00
Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
The Super Stack Bundle
BUY
$283.50
$378.00
Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
The Statement Earring Bundle
BUY
$187.50
$250.00
Jenny Bird
Jenny Bird
The U-link Earring Bundle
BUY
$162.00
$216.00
Jenny Bird
More from Necklaces
NocturneStreet
Black Onyx Heart Choker
BUY
£8.00
Etsy
bgfd5_97
Punk Black Rope Chain Glass Heart Pendant Choker
BUY
£3.98
eBay
New Look
Silver Velvet Heart Pendant Choker Necklace
BUY
£5.99
New Look
Prya
Birth-year Necklace (custom)
BUY
£24.00
£32.00
Prya
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted