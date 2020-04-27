United States
Hill House Home
The Tati Silk Teddy
$150.00
At Hill House Home
The Tati is a super-short slip dress inspired by vintage 1920s nightwear. It’s made from the same silk as our bestselling Silk Pillowcases and includes a matching silk bow scrunchie with each order. The Tati features a square neckline with silk bows at each strap, and matching bows at the hemline. Try the Sisi in our limited edition rainbow pastel tie-dye or mix and match solid colors: you can't go wrong!