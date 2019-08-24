Sounds True

The Tarot Coloring Book

$11.56

Buy Now Review It

Explore the World of Tarot with This Fun and Information-Packed Resource - Want to learn how to read Tarot cards? Not sure where to start? With The Tarot Coloring Book, you can color your way through every card in the deck&mdash-and go from &ldquo-Tarot rookie&rdquo- to &ldquo-Tarot rock star&rdquo- in no time. Created especially for new practitioners and people who&rsquo-ve been intimidated by Tarot, this guide was created to help you get going immediately with a Tarot practice that will grow and deepen for many years to come. As you relax and enjoy coloring illustrations from the classic Rider Waite deck, you&rsquo-ll experience Reed&rsquo-s accessible guidance as she shares: - &bull- Card-by-card insights on the symbolism, meaning, and hidden wisdom of all 78 Major and Minor Arcana &bull- Guidance for coloring&mdash-what the classic colors mean, and why it&rsquo-s sometimes even better to choose your own &bull- Easy, jargon-free explanations about the history and practice of Tarot &bull- Beginner-friendly spreads to help you get to answers fast and aid in decision-making &bull- Tarot-to-Go&mdash-a handy quick-reference guide for the essential meaning of each card - &ldquo-As you color the images, you&rsquo-ll find yourself seeing symbols that you may not have noticed before,&rdquo- writes Theresa. &ldquo-You&rsquo-ll see stories and patterns begin to emerge. You&rsquo-ll find your own meanings while learning the traditional ones.&rdquo- Now you can master the entire deck with a unique and enjoyable guidebook for exploring the hidden aspects of this classic divination system.