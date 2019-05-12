Skip navigation!
Beauty
The One By Frederic Fekkai
The Tamed One Anti-frizz Balm
The One by Frederic Fekkai The Tamed One Anti-Frizz Balm is infused with our exclusive marine technology and nutrient rich French Sea Lavender, to help smooth tresses and protect against frizz. Hair feels sleek and controlled.
A Definitive Guide To Frizz-Free Hair This Summer
Megan Decker
Bumble and bumble
Curl Conscious Defining Creme
$29.00
Byrd
Byrd Light Pomade
$13.99
Oribe
Supershine Light Moisturizing Cream
$49.00
Kiehl's
Creme With Silk Groom
$16.00
The One By Frederic Fekkai
Frederic Fekkai Ironless Shampoo
£38.92
The One By Frederic Fekkai
The Brilliant One Color-care Introductory Kit
$29.00
$14.50
The One By Frederic Fekkai
The Tamed One Anti-frizz Shampoo
$28.00
The One By Frederic Fekkai
Brilliant One Color-care Introductory Kit
$29.00
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
aimee simeon
