Kaia

The Takesumi Detox - Juicy Bamboo

Kaia Naturals has utilized the power of a time-honored Japanese secret to create a formula that effectively detoxifies and controls odor. The Takesumi Deodorant combines activated bamboo charcoal and natural fermentation to chemically bind with toxins and bacteria, drawing them out from the skin. The addition of sour lime and sweet orange essential oils create a delightful citrusy aroma so you stay fresh smelling all day long. Vegan and cruelty free, 99% natural.