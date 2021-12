Brandon Blackwood

The Syl Bag

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Technical weave Contrast stitching Structured silhouette Zip closure Patch and zip interior pockets Textile lining Weight: 8oz / 0.23kg Imported, China Style #BWOOD30030 Bright-blue fabric brings an eye-caching look to this petite Brandon Blackwood Syl bag, which is accented with raised logo lettering for a touch of extra shine.