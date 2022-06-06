Madewell

The Sydney Zip-top Crossbody Bag

$138.00 $93.59

Product Details Hide Our Sydney family features soft shapes that feel equally vintage and modern (aka totally timeless). Made of luxe leather, our new zip-top crossbody bag is sized just right for your phone, keys and wallet. With both a knotted adjustable strap and top handles, it's the perfect party/concert/Roaring '20s bag (there's even an interior pocket for your ID). Leather. Do Well: Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Zip closure. Interior pockets. 3" handle drop. 21 1/2" crossbody drop. 6"H x 8 1/4"W at top, 9 1/2"W at base x 3 1/2"D. Import. NB208