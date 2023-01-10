Madewell

The Sydney Crossbody Bag

$168.00 $83.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Made of smooth luxe leather, our Sydney family features soft shapes that feel equally vintage and modern (aka totally timeless). With both a knotted crossbody strap and top handles, this perfectly sized bag keeps your phone and keys under wraps thanks to a magnetic closure—plus, there's an interior pocket for all those loose foreign coins. Leather. Do Well: leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Please note: this leather is naturally milled and will have slight variations in texture. Magnetic snap closure. Interior slide pocket. 4 3/4" handle drop. 21 1/2" crossbody drop. 8"H x 9"W x 4 3/4"D. Import. AI573