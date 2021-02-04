United States
Rose Pops
The Sweet ‘n Flower
$185.00
At Rose Pops
Twelve perfect Cherry Red blooms could not be sweeter housed in a rich mock crocodile box adorned with a Sweet Love sentiment. An elegant heart shaped macaron charm looks good enough to eat surrounded by a studded X and O. Enhanced with our signature blended Black Tie Bouquet fragrance and packaged with a sample size refresher of this couture fragrance. Add a personal message to your POP’ee who will be singing your praises upon receiving this precious POP! Patent Pending