Crap Eyewear

The Sweet Leaf – White

$79.00 $25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cara Cara

Get a tiny sunglasses look without having to compromise actually getting protection from the sun. These oval sunglasses have flat lenses and 100% UVA/UVB protection. Handcrafted white acetate frame with mustard lenses Flat, zero base CR-39 lenses with anti-reflective inside coating 100% UVA/UVB protection Durable 5 barrel hinges 51mm / 19mm / 140mm