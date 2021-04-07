The Great

The Sweatshirt Robe

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Great

Our lofty, voluminous robe cut in our favorite, sweatshirt fabric. This heavyweight robe will keep you warm on those cold, cozy winter nights in. Wear over everything from sleep dresses to tees and tanks or shorts and pants. 67% Cotton, 33% Rayon Model is 5'8" wearing size 0/1 Size 0/1 - Length 51 1/2" Sleeve Length 18" Sleeve Opening 10" Machine Wash Cold, Hang Dry Made in the U.S.A. Returns + Exchanges