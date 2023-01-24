Smile Makers | FP Movement

The Surfer

$34.00

Style No. 46474904; Color Code: 000 Smile Makers Small but mighty, The Surfer is a powerful entry-level vibrator. Uniquely compact, this external vibrator can be used alone or with a partner. 100% waterproof with 3 speeds and 1 pulsation mode Quiet, with vibrations below 40dB, for discreet usage Enjoy 4 hours of portable fun with 1 AAA battery (not included) Length: 3.85 in Made of USFDA-approved body-safe silicone that is super smooth and 100% phthalate-free.