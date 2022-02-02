Smile Makers

The Surfer

£19.95 £16.96

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Ride your biggest wave yet with The Surfer from Smile Makers. Perfect for beginners, the compact, ultra-quiet clit vibrator comprises a sleek, streamlined shape and a rounded head with three fins for precision pulsation on the clitoris, allowing you to crash headlong into sensation. Small but powerful, the massager features three speed settings and is lovingly crafted with smooth, waterproof silicone for when things get wet. 100% waterproof and phthalate-free Made of cryogenically polished and body-safe silicone approved by the USFDA 3 speed settings and 1 pulsation mode Up to 4 hours of use with 1 AAA battery (not included) L: 9.8cm x W: 3cm Please note that we cannot accept returns on intimate products.