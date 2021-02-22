Everlane

The Super-soft Relaxed Jean

£63.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Kim is 5'11", size 0, wearing a 24 Inseam: 27" Rigid: 100% CottonMachine wash cold. Tumble dry low. Made in Bien Hoa, VietnamSee the factory Safer For The Environment: Our denim factory partner recycles 98% of their water using reverse osmosis filtration and keeps byproducts out of the environment by mixing them with concrete to create building materials.Reduced CO2 Emissions: The LEED-certified factory that makes our denim uses renewable energy and air drying to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80%. Questions about fit? Contact us