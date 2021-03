Everlane

The Super-soft Mockneck Tee

£33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description An ultra-comfy tee with a touch of polish. The Super-Soft Mockneck Tee features an elevated neckline, elongated short sleeves, and a fitted design with a touch of stretch for a lot of comfort. The best part? It’s made of soft, breathable TENCEL™ with a hint of sheen perfect for the season’s festivities.